KOTA BARU, Sept 1 — A 65-year-old man was found dead in an artificial swamp in Kampung Beta Hulu, Nilam Puri, Ketereh here this morning.

Ketereh Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Hasri Husin, said they received a distress call via the MERS 999 system at about 10 am and nine members were dispatched to the scene.

The victim, Fakhrurazi Mamat, who lived in Kampung Belukar Beta Hulu, Ketereh, had gone to his garden the previous evening but did not return home after 6.30 pm.

According to Hasri, a police report was lodged and a search by family members and villagers led to the discovery of his body in the swamp within his garden, which was likely constructed to store water.

The body was retrieved by 10.42 am and handed over to the police for further investigation. — Bernama