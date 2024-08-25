KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will review its standard operating procedures (SOPs) to better manage flash floods in the federal capital, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

She said DBKL plans to work with the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) and other relevant agencies to implement effective flood mitigation measures.

“DBKL is identifying key flash flood hotspots, following recent flooding at the World Trade Centre (WTC).

“The flash flood which occurred last Thursday was the result of severe weather and excessive rainfall that caused water levels to rise rapidly,” she told a press conference at DBKL Menara 1 here today.

Earlier, reports indicate that several vehicles in the WTC parking lot were submerged under nearly half a metre of water and about 50 vehicles parked near Sungai Gombak were also affected.

In a separate matter, Dr. Zaliha said the landslide at Taman Bunga Raya, Jalan Genting Klang, which occurred on the same day, was attributed to problems with the soil structure in the area.

She said DBKL and the related agencies will closely monitor the situation and take necessary measures to address the issue.

“We will conduct soil structure tests to develop more sustainable solutions for ensuring safety in the area. This is a temporary measure we are implementing,” she said.

Heavy rains caused part of the retaining wall at Taman Bunga Raya near Wardieburn Camp to collapse, leading to the immediate evacuation of 52 residents from 17 terraced houses. — Bernama