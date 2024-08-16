GEORGE TOWN, Aug 16 — Penang is expecting a boom in its tourism sector in the next few years with the opening of the Penang Waterfront Convention Centre and renowned hotel chains on the island next year, said Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the new convention centre, expected to open for events this time next year, will add value to the landscape of Penang as a tourist destination.

“With such facilities, we can expect to attract more direct flights to Penang and this will bring in more tourists so we can look forward to a booming tourism sector in the next few years,” he said after witnessing the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony between IJM Perennial Development with Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, GlobalComm Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Hyatt International - Asia Pacific and Galaxy Minion Hotel at The Light City here today.

He said the new convention centre and the hotel chains will be something that the state can be proud of.

“Hopefully it can bring Penang to the next level especially in the MICE sector,” he said, referring to meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

Today, IJM Perennial Development Sdn Bhd, the master developer of The Light City, signed MOUs with four industry players for 5G-ready infrastructure, a hotel franchise agreement and a hotel management agreement.

IJM Perennial signed an MOU with Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd and GlobalComm Telecommunications Sdn Bhd for the provision of cutting-edge connectivity and smart city technology.

The company also signed a hotel franchise agreement with Hyatt International - Asia Pacific to introduce the JdV by Hyatt brand to The Light City.

It also signed an agreement with Galaxy Minion Hotel to bring the reputable Chinese hotel brand to the Light City.

The Light City, expected to be completed progressively from the first quarter of next year, will feature the largest convention centre in Penang that can host 8,000 guests, a 750 metre long waterfront promenade, the largest iconic waterfront mall in Penang, two international hotels, office spaces and residences.