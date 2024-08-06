KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed government projects should directly benefit the public rather than be skyscrapers or large-scale developments.

He said while private sectors are welcome to develop high-rise buildings, the government does not see this as a priority.

“That is why the Federal Territories must emphasise projects that directly benefit the people from the outset.

“Skyscrapers can be developed by the private sector if they wish, but the government should not prioritise,” he said during his speech when officiating the Malaysia Madani Civil Servants' Housing programme (PPAM) at Bandar Sri Permaisuri here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says private sectors are welcome to develop high-rise buildings but not the government. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

He also said the government will prioritise housing issues in Kuala Lumpur, where tens of thousands are still waiting for homes.

“We prioritise housing in Kuala Lumpur, with tens of thousands waiting for homes. We aim to expedite development for public benefit and the government machinery must be efficient to resolve housing issues, which we inherited.

“Our list has over 60,000 applicants. We aim to address this promptly,” he added.

Anwar also said that the Federal Territories Department is responsible for ensuring affordable housing for the bottom and middle 40 per cent households (B40 and M40).

He also expressed a desire for departments and ministries to focus on maintaining cleanliness, particularly in small eateries and restaurants that are frequented by about 70 to 80 per cent of the population.

He then added that the Federal Territories Department has upgraded 50 per cent of these establishments, making them cleaner and more attractive.

Anwar then said there is a need to adopt a compassionate attitude and prioritise the welfare of the public, including in housing and public service.