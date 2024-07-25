KOTA KINABALU, July 25 — An increase in tourism arrivals for the summer months may be one of the causes of a water shortage in the city’s central business districts and surroundings, said State Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmy Yahya.

He said that he received information from the state water department that there has been reports of low water pressure in some areas which may be attributed to an increase of consumption due to the presence of tourists in the city for the summer holidays.

“The Water Department said the increase in demand for water is caused by the many tourists in the hotel so we are trying to stabilise the water pressure in all areas to ensure they all get water supply.

“I received complaints from one of the hotels there about their water issues so we are liaising with the water department to top up their supply. Some places have got strong water pressure so we will work on rebalancing the supply but without moving one problem to another place,” he said.

Shahelmy, who is also state Public Works Minister, said that the department’s efforts to stabilise water supply across the state was an ongoing process as they waited for long term plans to come to fruition.

“However, there is good news. Water supply in the north of KK is very stable now. It’s just the central areas and the central business district that is disrupted,” he said.

When asked to elaborate on tourism causing the spike in consumption and drop in water pressure, he said that there were also other contributing factors.

“That is what I’m told, but I suppose that is not the main reason. Balancing the pressure is the issue. There are also burst pipes and other challenges we are facing. So far in the last two days I’ve not received complaints from Shangri-La [Hotel] so I supposed they are doing well.

“In condominiums or places with management corporations, it may be that different causes, like their tanks or their pipes. Have to look at it on a case-by-case basis, you cannot simply blame the water department,” he said.

The beach fronting Waikiki Condominium and a five-star resort in Tanjung Aru has been facing dry taps from extremely low water pressure since early this week. The area also houses the Japanese consulate, Indonesia’s consul-general residence, Kinabalu Golf Club and Yacht Club, which has also faced low water pressure and dry taps.

The area is also a tourist hot spot for sunset viewing and leisure.

The resort has been facing low water pressure issues since February and said they were constantly pre-empting the problem by topping up water supply via water tankers and saving in house water supply by sending out their laundry and kitchen to be washed elsewhere.

“We have been having this problem since early this year, and we are always worried that the water level will dip to a point where the customers will be affected, so we have to make sure their experience is never marred by this problem,” said a hotel staff.

A resident in Waikiki said they have not faced such a problem in the 20 years they lived there and was confused as to why the water department had not provided any reason for the problem.

Condominium management general manager Fong Nyuk Fong said that they were also not given prior notice until they issued a letter inquiring the problem after the water taps went dry since Sunday.

“We were later told that it was low water pressure, but no details and information was given. They have sent us water tankers to help up the water supply but this is at an additional cost to us. With 234 units here with no water, we have no choice, but to wait for them so send us more water,”

