KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Meta has said sorry for an incorrect translation by Facebook’s automatic system regarding the installation of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara on Saturday.

The erroneous information appeared on public broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia’s (RTM) official Facebook page and subsequently went viral.

In a short statement on its official Facebook page tonight, Meta’s director of public policy for Southeast Asia, Rafael Frankel, apologised for the technical error, while confirming that it has since been rectified.

“We were made aware of an error in the automated translation from Malay to English, affecting Facebook posts related to the coronation ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and the birthday of Her Highness Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor.

“We have since resolved this technical error. We deeply respect the Malaysian Royal Family and sincerely apologise to RTM, the Johor State Council, and others impacted by this event,” he said.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Broadcasting Department Public Relations Division, in a statement, said that what appeared on RTM’s official Facebook page was an automatic translation by Facebook’s system.

“If users activated automatic translation, the English translation would appear.

“The English translation by Facebook’s system was incorrect. RTM did not upload any condolence message content in conjunction with the Installation Ceremony of the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King),” the statement explained.

It also said that RTM had lodged a police report and that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had contacted Meta over the issue.