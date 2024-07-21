KOTA BARU, July 21 — An ex-convict was charged in the Sessions Court here today with four counts of possessing materials related to the Daesh terrorist group.

Nik Mohd Shalahuddin Zakaria, 40, who had served a three-year prison sentence for a similar offence, nodded after the charges were read out before Judge Zulkifli Abllah

However, no plea was plea was recorded as the case is under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

On the first two charges, Nik Mohd Shalahuddin is alleged to have items related to terrorist acts and the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group involving 1,020 photos, 26 videos and 321 articles in the form of a portable document format (PDF) in a black Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro mobile phone.

Similar items, comprising 378 photos, 36 videos and 244 articles in PDF form were also found in an Oppo A16K cell phone belonging to him.

The offences were in Kampung Senang, Kota Jembal, here at 9.15 am last June 10.

The charges were framed under Section 130JB(1) of the Penal Code which provides a maximum prison sentence of seven years or a fine and the confiscation of any property that was used or intended to be used in committing the offence upon conviction.

For the third charge, the man was alleged to have given support to the IS terrorist group by using the Facebook social media application under the name of Ahmad Saif Al-Islam Il.

The act was detected at 10.15 pm at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, Kuala Lumpur, last June 10.

The charge was framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of not more than 40 years or with a fine upon conviction.



Nik Mohd Shalahuddin was charged with being a member of the IS group by performing the “Baiah” ceremony with IS leader Abu Hafs Al Hashimi Al-Qurashi as a caliph to support the IS terrorist group in Kampung Senang, Kota Jembal, here, last June 10.

The offence, under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 40 years or with a fine upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shafiq Hasim appeared for the prosecution, while Nik Mohd Shalahuddin was unrepresented.

No bail was offered to the accused as provided under Section 13 of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

The court set Aug 19 for mention and also to decide on the prosecution’s application to transfer the hearing of the case to the Kuala Lumpur High Court. — Bernama