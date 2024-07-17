KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — A security guard was sentenced to four years in prison and given a stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for snatching a sling bag containing RM6 from a woman last week.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi handed down the sentence on S. Emaiyarrasan, 33, after he pleaded guilty to robbing Heng Le Xien, 25, by snatching the sling bag containing a wallet, identity card, bank card and RM6 from the woman at Jalan Kangsar, Taman Rainbow here at 10.30am last July 12.

The charge, framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 14 years and is liable to a fine or whipping upon conviction.

Emaiyarrasan was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest on July 12.

Based on the facts of the case, Heng was waiting for a bus when the accused, who was on a motorcycle, snatched her sling bag.

Passers-by apprehended Emaiyarrasan and handed him over to the police.

In mitigation, Emaiyarrasan, unrepresented, said he committed the offence because he had not been receiving his salary for five to six days and had no money to buy food for his wife.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama