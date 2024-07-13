IPOH, July 13 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will file a report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding a TikTok video, calling on the public to pray for misfortune to befall leaders, including the prime minister.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said Jakim will leave it to the MCMC to investigate and take action against the account.

“We will ask the MCMC to review the content, and it will be up to the authorities to take any further action,” he told a press conference after officiating the north zone-level “Jelajah Madani Ulama dan Umara” programme here today.

He said this in response to a TikTok video featuring a Qunut Nazilah recitation along with a message asking Allah to curse the prime minister, his ministers, and his supporters.

Mohd Na’im said that such actions are contrary to Islamic teachings, adding that any differences in opinion should be expressed in a courteous manner through the right means. — Bernama