KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The police have arrested blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, more popularly known as Papagomo, after he attended a court hearing for a sedition charge against him today.

Lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali said the police arrested his client at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex in Jalan Duta around midday, according to a report from news portal Malaysiakini.

“After attending the second day of trial in relation to Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 (involving an allegation that the government is pro-Israel and pro-West), two police officers from Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit arrested Azri outside the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur,” Rafique said in a statement.

He said the blogger would be taken to the Dang Wangi district police station for another report lodged under the Sedition Act, before alleging abuse of power.

Earlier today, Wan Muhammad Azri, a former Umno Youth executive council member, attended the second day of his sedition trial over a Facebook post in which he allegedly claimed the government was pro-Israel and pro-West.

The 41-year-old is also facing a separate sedition case linked to the issue of socks bearing the word Allah.