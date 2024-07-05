KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended a donation to former electrical engineer Tan Men Heang, who lost his source of income after suffering a stroke and now struggles to support himself and his wife.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said that Tan’s wife also finds it difficult to work due to a leg problem that hinders her mobility.

The donation was presented by Anwar’s political secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, during the Ziarah Madani programme, to help alleviate the medical expenses and treatment costs for Tan and his wife.

“I pray for their well-being and strength to face these challenges,” Anwar said.

Also present during the visit was the Deputy Selangor State Assembly Speaker and Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman, Mohd Kamri Kamaruddin. — Bernama

