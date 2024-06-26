KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Independent preacher Firdaus Wong has been summoned by police to record his statement in connection with investigations into a viral video in which he allegedly advised a man on how to convert underaged children to Islam without their parents knowing.

Firdaus confirmed that he has been contacted by the police to Utusan Malaysia today, but indicated that no date has been set due to his tight schedule and pending commitments ahead of a European trip in July for missionary purposes.

“I am currently arranging a suitable time to give my statement,” he was quoted as saying.

The preacher said he was informed that a police report was filed by an individual, but added that he does not know the specifics of the case except that several lawyers have made statements concerning a TikTok video about the conversion of children to Islam.

Advertisement

He told the newspaper that he is willing to cooperate fully with the authorities, adding: “At the moment, my schedule is quite packed with various matters to settle before my departure to Europe in July for missionary work.”

Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Jaafar@Ismail confirmed with Utusan Malaysia that Firdaus has been contacted for investigations under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, Section 298 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

He said police have recorded the statement of three other people in connection with the case after four complaints were filed.

Advertisement

“We have also contacted Firdaus Wong to record his statement, and he has agreed to come to the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters,” the senior police officer was quoted as saying.

He added that police have asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to identify the TikTok account viewed by complainants for the purpose of locating its controller and owner.

Firdaus was met with criticism after uploading a video on TikTok in which he gave advice on how to handle requests from non-Muslim teenagers who supposedly wanted to convert to Islam.

He supposedly said that their desire should be welcomed and advised that their conversion should not be announced or registered, on top of suggesting ways the could practise their new religion without their parents finding out.

Civil society groups criticised the Muslim preacher for disregarding ethics and Malaysian laws for parents to decide the religion of their under-18 children.