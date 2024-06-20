SHAH ALAM, June 20 — The Selangor State Legislative Assembly has not received any notice regarding the status of Selat Klang state assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari following the revocation of his party membership by Bersatu.

Speaker Lau Weng San said he is waiting for official notification from the opposition before making any decision regarding Abdul Rashid’s position.

“So far, we have not received any letter ... all actions will be based on the Selangor constitution and related laws,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, Bersatu Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal urged Lau to declare the Selat Klang seat vacant after Bersatu revoked Abdul Rashid’s membership for failing to respond to a directive from the supreme leadership council to pledge loyalty to the party.

Abdul Rashid had previously declared his support for the leadership of Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Yesterday, Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared the Nenggiri seat vacant after receiving a written notice according to clause (3) of Article 31A of the Kelantan State Constitution on June 13.

Mohd Amar said that on June 12, Bersatu had also informed him that the party had revoked the membership of Nenggiri assemblyman Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, resulting in a casual vacancy for the seat. — Bernama

