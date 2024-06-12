KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Langkawi Development Authority (Lada) have provided detailed information and explanations for the five recommendations presented in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Report.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said that the information and explanations were given by MoF’s deputy secretary-general of Treasury (Investment) Datuk Shahrazat Ahmad and Lada chief executive officer Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid at the proceedings of the follow-up action on Lada’s real estate development, today.

She said that the proceedings lasted for more than three hours, starting at 10am, and were held in Langkawi, Kedah.

“During the proceedings, Ladahas arranged a working visit, to enable the committee to review and see for themselves the follow-up actions which have been implemented, in regards of the recommendations contained in the PAC Report that was presented in Parliament on March 19.

Advertisement

“As a result of the visit, as well as explanations and testimony from witnesses in the follow-up action proceedings, PAC took note of the positive efforts taken by Lada and MoF to ensure that Langkawi continues to be the main geotourism destination in the region, and thus become the focus of world tourists,” she said in a statement here.

Mas Ermieyati said that the PAC was also taken to see new tourism products, and was informed of Lada’s future plans to intensify the promotion of Langkawi, including providing new public facilities.

The PAC’s five recommendations include — for MoF and Lada to take immediate action to clarify the St Regis Langkawi Hotel land status; MoF must submit a comprehensive recovery plan for the St Regis Langkawi Hotel to PAC; Lada needs to improve its project management competency to ensure that ongoing projects are completed according to schedule, quality and targeted return on investment.

Advertisement

Other recommendations are that Lada should ensure that all future development and tourism promotion plans are well managed; and MoF to monitor and supervise the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc) companies more effectively, to prevent negligence which could jeopardise the government’s interests.

Mas Ermieyati said PAC will provide comments for each response from MoF and Lada, regarding the five recommendations, including the issues of St Regis Langkawi Hotel and Kampung Tok Senik.

She said that the follow-up report is expected to be presented in Parliament on June 27 in the second meeting of the Dewan Rakyat, which commences on June 24, and the report can be accessed at https://www.parlimen.gov.my/pac.

She added that at the second meeting of the Dewan Rakyat PAC is also expected to present seven more reports, involving three PAC reports and four follow-up action reports.

In other developments, the PAC will begin proceedings involving the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) on June 20, by summoning the Ministry of Defence and the top management of LTAT. — Bernama