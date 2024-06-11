KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 ― The National Writers Association of Malaysia (Pena) and two other Malaysian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been accredited by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) under the domain of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

In a statement today, Pena announced that the association, along with the Malaysian Craft Council and the Heritage Cultural Centre (Pusaka), will receive the accreditation during Unesco's two-day 10th General Assembly in Paris, which commences today.

Pena president, associate Prof Dr. Mohamad Saleeh Rahamad, stated that this recognition is a great honour, particularly for the literary community, which has collectively supported efforts to advocate literary arts and culture within the context of intangible heritage.

“Without the support of the Federation of Malaysian National Writers Associations (Gapena), Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), the National Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN), the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, the Ministry of Education, especially the National Book Council of Malaysia (MBKM), and Kota Buku Corporation, and various other agencies, it would have been difficult for us to fulfill our responsibilities as cultural developers and builders,” he said.

Mohamad Saleeh also expressed hope that this accreditation would prompt stakeholders to continue offering support and assistance to Pena, to enable it to fulfil its mandate. ― Bernama

