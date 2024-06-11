KEPALA BATAS, June 11 — Two married couples who were arrested to assist in the investigation into the theft of jewellery from the residence of influencer Siti Nur Khalieda Yusra, also known as Kieda Crepe, have had their remand extended until June 14.

Acting Seberang Perai Utara police chief Supt Zulkeflee Sulaiman said the initial remand order on the suspects, aged 20 to 27, ended today.

“Police have extended the remand of the four suspects for another three days starting today to allow further investigation into the case, including tracing the remaining stolen jewellery belonging to the victim.

“Based on the investigation so far, they were only involved in one house burglary at the influencer’s residence, which occurred on April 25, and police have recovered jewellery worth RM40,000 from the suspects,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code and with the arrest of all the suspects, police believe they can solve the Kieda Crepe house burglary case. — Bernama

