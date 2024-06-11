KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from the United States Ambassador to Malaysia, Edgard D. Kagan.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said they discussed strengthening Malaysia-US bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, as well as people-to-people relations.

“We also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and expressed our commitment to elevating comprehensive cooperation to a higher level,” he said.

Kagan previously stated that US-Malaysia economic relations were robust, with over RM150 billion in foreign direct investments (FDI) since 2021.

The United States remains a major investor in Malaysia. — Bernama

