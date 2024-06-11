KANGAR, June 11 — The Perlis police will maintain periodic border surveillance to counter ongoing diesel smuggling activities, despite the recent implementation of targeted diesel subsidy.

Perlis police chief, Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim, stated that smugglers may continue smuggling diesel in larger quantities as the price remains relatively unchanged.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) always supports the government’s policy on diesel prices to ensure the smooth running of the country’s economy... we are ready to cooperate with enforcement agencies to monitor border areas in Perlis, including land and sea routes.

“We stand prepared to provide support to enforcement agencies in curbing diesel smuggling activities into neighbouring countries, whether by land or sea,” he told reporters after presenting the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) here today.

Eighty-four individuals were honoured at the ceremony held at the Perlis Senior Police Officers’ Mess. — Bernama