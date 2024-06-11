KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has clarified that the detention of two lawyers in relation to an investigation into the misappropriation of funds by a Joint Management Body (JMC) is warranted and carried out under the MACC Act 2009.

In a statement, the MACC also refuted allegations raised during a press conference organised by Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) concerning the investigation into the misappropriation of JMC funds today.

The MACC said that they received complaints from residents in a Damansara area at the end of May alleging that management and maintenance funds collected by the JMC were believed to have been misappropriated.

“Initial investigations found grounds to suspect that such misconduct occurred based on reports related to legal fees by the JMC, which were not fully disclosed.

“As such, the MACC initiated an operation on June 4, resulting in the arrest and remand of the main suspects for investigation purposes, primarily focusing on offences under the MACC Act 2009 and breach of trust, rather than gathering information,” read the statement.

The statement highlighted that there was no indication of enforcement interference or intention to obstruct the public’s right to legal representation, as alleged by LFL.

“As an enforcement agency, the MACC is empowered by the MACC Act 2009, Section 31, which authorises investigation, search and confiscation. An MACC officer, based on reasonable suspicion of an offence under this act, may enter any premises, search, seize relevant items and detain individuals found on the premises.

“The MACC views the accusations made by the party under investigation as baseless and seemingly intended to disrupt the ongoing investigation.

“As the nation’s leading anti-corruption enforcement agency, the MACC remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold the integrity of investigations and will not yield to any attempts to obstruct or interfere with the legal process,” it further added. — Bernama