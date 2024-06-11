KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — A man pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of assaulting his wife with a mop handle, a baseball bat, and throwing a plastic chair at her last month.

Advertisement

Inderjit Singh, 45, was accused of assaulting his wife, Sukhvinder Kaur, at a condominium unit on Jalan Ipoh, Taman Rainbow, Sentul here at 3pm on May 5.

He was charged under Sections 324/326A of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison or a fine or caning or any two of those punishments, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf offered bail at RM10,000 with one surety, but the unrepresented accused pleaded for a lower sum, citing family responsibilities.

Advertisement

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril then allowed bail at RM4,000 and set July 18 for sentencing. — Bernama

Advertisement