Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi visited Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here this afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid said Wan Rosdy’s condition is improving after undergoing surgery.

“Alhamdulillah, his surgery procedure went well and his health condition, as I observed, is getting better,” he said.

Advertisement

Ahmad Zahid also requested everyone, especially the people of Pahang, to pray for the full recovery and well-being of Wan Rosdy.

Wan Rosdy completed his surgical procedure at IJN last Friday. — Bernama

Advertisement