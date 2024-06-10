SIBU, June 10 — About 13,000 households here will be affected by a water supply interruption from 10pm on Wednesday (June 12).

The Sibu Water Board (SWB) said this is to pave way for the main 450mm MSCL (mild steel cement lined) pipe connection work in front of Petronas Tunku Abdul Rahman 2, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman.

The board said the repair work is expected to take 12 hours.

“Residents in the affected areas are advised to store adequate water supply for their needs during the interruption period,” SWB said in a notice today.

The affected areas are Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, Oya 16, Undan, Cendana, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (Lorong Tunku Abdul Rahman 42, Rh Sebastian, Jalan Rafflesia, Jalan Jade Villa, Taman Azalea, Taman Sanhill, Sibu Airport and Eco Garden), Mile 13, Jalan Ulu Oya till Jalan Sibintek (including SWB’s Mile 19 booster station) and Sibujaya.

Others areas are Jalan Durin Link until the Durin bridge, Jalan Nibong Tada (including JBALB’s Nibong Tada booster station), Taman Kemuyang, Rascom Camp, Rh Nari till Sibu/Bintulu traffic lights junction.

SWB assured that its contractor will complete the work as quickly as possible.

“If the weather does not permit, the work will be carried out the following day. We deeply regret any inconvenience caused.”

Water supply in the affected areas will resume in stages.

For further inquiries, customers can contact SWB at 013-8106311. — The Borneo Post