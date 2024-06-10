JOHOR BARU, June 10 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Johor branch has mobilised 187 enforcement officers and personnel to monitor the targeted diesel subsidy implementation statewide.

State KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said that her team carried out inspections at petrol stations both in urban and rural areas in preparation for the fuel price change, starting at 5pm yesterday until 12am today.

She said the move was to ensure that petrol stations do not engage in irregularities in the supply of controlled goods including closing the premises, running out of diesel supply, damaged pumps, conditional sales and refusing to sell or hide supplies.

“The result of the inspection found that a petrol station is suspected of selling diesel using containers exceeding 20 litres without a valid licence,” she said in a statement today.

She added that the case was being investigated under Regulation 12A, of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 and Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, read together with Regulation 3 (1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

At the same time, she said as many as 33 types of public transportation and goods vehicles will continue to enjoy subsidised diesel through the use of fleet cards under the Subsidised Diesel Regulation System Pilot Project (SKDS).

“Public transport and goods companies that have obtained approval under the SKDS but have yet to receive their fleet cards from the fuel stations should keep their receipts starting today for cash refund claims, according to the terms and conditions to be announced later.

“Meanwhile, for eligible transport companies that have not applied for diesel subsidy approval, to do so immediately via the link https://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my and subsequently apply for fleet cards from their preferred oil companies,” she said.

Yesterday, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan announced that the retail price of diesel at all pumps in Peninsular Malaysia would be set at RM3. 35 per litre, which was the market price based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula, effective 12.01am today.

Under Budi Madani, private diesel vehicle owners, small-scale farmers and commodity growers receive RM200 monthly cash assistance.

Registration for Budi Madani opened on May 28 following the implementation of targeted diesel subsidy and a total of 30,000 diesel vehicle owners will receive the first RM200 monthly cash assistance from Budi Madani starting today.

Meanwhile, in Perak, the state KPDN has mobilised nearly 250 of its personnel for monitor and enforcement purposes across the state.

Its director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said it involved a total of 164 enforcement officers and personnel as well as 74 price monitoring officers with full monitoring and enforcement at all business locations.

Kamalludin said that so far the state KPDN has not received any complaints from consumers regarding the increase in the price of goods after the implementation of targeted diesel subsidy.

“We have mobilised personnel to all business premises and collected price data since May 2. If there is an unusual (price) increase, or there is an element of profiteering, we will take action based on the investigation,” he said.

He also urged the public to channel information related to traders who increase the price of goods and services in the state through the WhatsApp application on 019-279 4317 or 019-848 8000. — Bernama