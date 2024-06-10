PENAMPANG, June 10 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has reminded department heads under the ministry to ensure that their departments are free from any corruption and leakage offences.

He said they also play a role in ensuring departmental productivity is enhanced and every entrusted responsibility is carried out, including by their subordinates, as public servants will receive a salary adjustment on December 1.

“This morning, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) said at the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department that the performance record of department heads will be affected if their subordinates are involved in corruption issues.

“This is also a reminder for myself and the department heads. We must strive to prevent problems such as corruption and leakage from occurring,” he said in his speech at the ministry’s excellent service awards ceremony for the Sabah and Labuan Zones, where 69 staff received their awards.

Fahmi also advised all staff to prioritise health aspects by regularly undergoing check-ups and practising healthy eating to ensure they have optimal health and are free from diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

“We need to ensure work-life balance. Work is work, but occasionally enjoying oneself is also important,” he said.

He also wants department heads to be aware of and concerned about the mental health of each staff member by creating a supportive atmosphere in the workplace. — Bernama

