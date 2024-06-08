KOTA KINABALU, June 8 — A male lorry driver was killed after being pinned under his lorry while he inspected the vehicle in Kampung Taginabur Kiulu, Jalan Ranau-Tuaran today.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mahmud Jumah said the department received a distress call at 1.51pm about a workplace accident in Kampung Taginambur Kiulu.

The team found the lorry driver, 35, pinned under the five-ton tipper lorry after he inspected the vehicle while it was emptying a load of earth.

“The pinned victim was successfully extricated by firefighter at the scene.

“He was confirmed dead at the scene of the accident by Health Ministry officials and his remains were handed to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama

