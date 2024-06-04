TANAH MERAH, June 4 — The Kelantan government plans to propose the Guillemard Railway Bridge, constructed in 1920 over Sungai Kusial, for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage status.

State Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Kamarudin Md Noor said the proposal would be submitted to the National Heritage Department soon.

He said the bridge, significant for its post-World War II historical value, will turn 100 years old in July 2024.

“The bridge will become a key tourist attraction in Kelantan, and realising this goal will require cooperation from various parties and agencies, both from the state and federal governments,” he told Bernama recently.

Kamarudin said the bridge is owned by the Railway Assets Corporation and cooperation is needed to allow it to be made a world historical heritage site.

“Before its declaration as a world historical heritage site, we also need to improve the surrrounding infrastructure and hold a centennial celebration to mark the occasion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gual Ipoh assemblyman Bahari Mohd Noor said the railway bridge can be lifted as a heritage tourism icon in Kelantan because of its unique history.

Tebing Tinggi sub-district village chief, Muhamad Rafiq Umardin who shares his sentiment, said in the 80s the bridge was the only route to connect villagers travelling between Machang, Kuala Krai and outside Kelantan, thus making this village a town centre for Tanah Merah.

“Following the construction of the Tanah Merah-Machang highway and bridge in this state, the area is now ‘dead’ and forgotten.

“Alhamdulillah, now with the efforts of various parties including the villagers, the area has been revived and redeveloped as a tourism product,” he said, adding that facilities such as sales kiosks, footpaths, public toilets and playgrounds are currently being built.

The 609.6-metre-long truss is the longest railway bridge in Malaysia and is still being utilised by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad. — Bernama