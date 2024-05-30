IPOH, May 30 — A member of the armed forces was injured on the face, head and body after being beaten by a group of supporters during a football match at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Base Stadium in Lumut last Monday.

Manjung police chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said the 26-year-old victim was watching the match between the RMN Base Headquarters Unit (MKPL) and Pasukan Khas Laut (Paskal) at about 7.15pm when he was suddenly set upon by a group of Paskal supporters.

He said the group accused the victim of showing them the middle finger but the victim denied doing so.

The victim was treated at the Armed Forces Hospital and lodged a police report at 12.53pm on Tuesday, he said in a statement today. — Bernama

