SINGAPORE, May 30 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today began a four-day official working visit to Singapore, in conjunction with the Defence Ministers’ Meeting (FDMM) of the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) and the Shangri-La Dialogue.

This marks his inaugural visit since assuming the portfolio in December of last year.

“These meetings are a very important space for the countries involved to hold discussions on peace and security challenges in the region, in addition to exploring new approaches that can be implemented,” he said through a post on Facebook.

The FDPA, signed in 1971 by Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, serve the purpose of providing mutual assistance in the event of an armed attack on Singapore or Malaysia. Meanwhile, the Shangri-La Dialogue is an annual defence summit held in Singapore.

Mohamed Khaled stated that he would utilise this opportunity to further strengthen defence relations with allied countries. He plans to achieve this goal through meetings with foreign government and military leaders currently attending these prestigious events in the republic. Additionally, he is also scheduled to meet with Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, as part of this visit. — Bernama

