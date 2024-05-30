SHAH ALAM, May 30 — Singer Cliff Umar pleaded guilty to a charge of drug possession, believed to be heroin, at the Magistrates’ Court here today.

The plea by Cliff Umar or his real name Abdullah Umar Joseph, 42, was recorded in the presence of Magistrate Sasha Diana Sabtu.

The popular singer who emerged as the winner of the reality entertainment programme GV7 or Gegar Vaganza was charged with possessing 0.39 grammes of heroin at Persiaran Kewajipan in Subang Jaya near here at 3.30pm on May 26 (Sunday).

During the proceeding, Deputy Public Prosecutor Annur Athirah Amran appealed for the new date to hear the chemistry report and urged bail to be set at RM6,000 with one surety.

Advertisement

However, Cliff Umar’s lawyer Sallehuddin Salam pleaded for a lower bail since his client has to support his wife and four school-going children and the fact that income of entertainer in the music and entertainment industry was not fixed.

The court later set bail at RM3,300 with one surety and fixed July 31, as the date for re-mention of the chemistry report. — Bernama

Advertisement