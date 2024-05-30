KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The final report by an investigation board established by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has found that the Fennec (M502-6) helicopter’s deviation from its course was the primary cause of the collision between two helicopters in Lumut last month.

RMN in a statement today said that the aircraft was not at the correct altitude and entered the path of the AW139 aircraft.

“The secondary factor was that the crew of the AW139 helicopter was focused on changing direction and could not react quickly enough to avoid the collision.

“This final report is consistent with the preliminary report issued earlier. This report will also be sent to the State Airworthiness Authority for record-keeping,” it said in a statement.

The investigation board was established on the day of the incident and consisted of nine RMN officers specialising in aviation and air engineering.

They were assisted by the air force’s Directorate General Technical Airworthiness and medical doctors of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

The report by the investigation board said that all crew members were fit to fly and the weather conditions were suitable for flight operations on the day of the crash.

“The autopsy report confirmed that there were no issues of hypoglycemia or signs of fatigue among the aircrew members, and no use of illicit substances.

“No elements of mental illness were recorded or identified. All aircrew members involved were medically certified as fit to fly.

“The cause of death for all 10 victims was determined to be multiple injuries due to an aviation crash,” it said.

The investigation board also said that maintenance work on both aircraft was conducted according to original equipment manufacturer procedures.

In the 9.32am incident on April 23, seven crew of the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and three RMN Fennec crew were killed when the helicopters crashed during a flypast rehearsal for the RMN 90th anniversary celebration.



