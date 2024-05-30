KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof praised Indah Water Kosortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) for continuing to successfully manage sewage in an innovative way as well as for driving the circular economy since its establishment 30 years ago.

Fadillah, who is also the minister of energy transition and water transformation, said IWK has pioneered a circular economy model with the reuse of wastewater bi-products as an alternative source of water and new energy.

He said this is proven by various sustainable initiatives implemented by IWK which includes producing about 80,000 tonnes of organic fertiliser from biosolids every year.

“The company has already found ways to reuse this valuable resource as a step forward towards sustainable biosolid waste management,” he said at IWK’s 30th anniversary celebration at IWK Eco Park here today.

“Reusing these biosolids not only reduces the disposal of waste in landfills, but also offers a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilisers.”

Fadillah said IWK has also highlighted its capabilities by using solar energy at 396 plant sites to run some sewage treatment equipment.

He said IWK is capable of producing 21,500 megawatts per hour (MWh) per year with the use of solar energy technology and it is expected to save costs of RM1.8 million by 2027.

“I ask all parties to appreciate the sacrifices and dedication of IWK officers who are often faced with dirty, difficult and dangerous situations. These are the unsung heroes, who are often forgotten because we do not see their work behind the scenes,” he said.

“However, without the commitment of those who continue to ensure that sewage is treated efficiently, we would certainly not feel the comfort we have today.”

In today’s ceremony, Fadillah also presented the IWK’s Long Service Award to recognise the loyalty, good work ethics and enthusiasm of IWK staff and foster a culture of long-term engagement and excellence.

He also inaugurated the IWK Apprentices, aimed at empowering the youth and guiding them towards sustainability and the theatre production of “Najis Jadi Teman”, which will tell about the work behind the scenes in sewage treatment, on June 22. — Bernama