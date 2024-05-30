PETALING JAYA, May 30 — The families affected by the recent demolition of homes in Kampung Sri Makmur, Gombak, need to prove they are original residents eligible for resettlement and not eligible for any other compensation.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that the authorities are willing to reconsider the assistance available to these families, as it is the state government’s duty to do so.

“We are open to reevaluating what assistance can be provided. But I’m not promising; we say prove yourself, demonstrate evidence of being original residents entitled to resettlement and not eligible for other compensation.

“That’s one of the conditions we set; if these prerequisites are not met, it will be rejected. It’s not our mistake, but the 21 families met the criteria. Alhamdulillah, we have provided compensation,” he told reporters here today.

Previously, the media highlighted that only 21 out of 153 families in the village received RM1,000 compensation and resettlement in Rumah Selangorku.

Amirudin clarified that many opportunities had been given to the villagers from about two or three years ago.

“... there’s a request to review seven or eight individuals, and we’ve given them the chance to prove some of the conditions set by the Selangor Housing and Property Board, but the rest couldn’t provide proof,” he said.

He mentioned that one of the reasons for the action taken was the significant presence of foreign nationals in the area.

According to a statement from the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) yesterday, the issue in the area began in July 2006, when some houses were demolished, but a census in 2016 found the number of houses had increased to 204 units compared to 80 in 2006.

PKNS disclosed that the land in the village was sold to a company on September 8, 2020, and subsequently, the company secured a court order for the demolition of all structures on the land on May 14 last year.

The Selangor government also offered to sell Rumah Selangorku units at a subsidised price of RM65,000 and provide a goodwill gesture of RM1,000 to 21 original squatters, based on census confirmation in 2006 and 2016 based on the Gombak District Land and District Office list. — Bernama