KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The prosecution’s case against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is charged with the misappropriation of 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) RM2.27 billion has ended after 235 trial days that spanned a period of six years.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib told the High Court today that the prosecution is formally closing its case after the defence completed its cross-examination of the 39th witness, former group managing director of AmBank Cheah Tek Kuang.

“Since there are no more witnesses to be called by the prosecution, no more cross-examinations by the defence and no more re-examinations, Yang Arif, I would like to close the prosecution’s case,” he told judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who is presiding over the trial.

Najib’s 1MDB trial began on August 28, 2019 with the prosecution calling 50 witnesses to the stand.

Advertisement

MORE TO COME