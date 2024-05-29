JERTIH, May 29 — A 20-month-old boy was killed after he was knocked down by a four-wheel-drive vehicle driven by his father at their home in Kampung Wakaf Kubor in Kampung Raja today.

Besut police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the incident occurred around 9.30am when the boy’s father was reversing his four-wheel-drive vehicle after washing it in the house compound.

“However, the man did not realise that his son, who had been playing with a mobile phone on the stairs of the house, had moved towards the vehicle, resulting in the boy being hit,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rozak said the father then took his son to the Gong Medang Health Clinic, but the boy was pronounced dead around 10.30am.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The public is reminded to exercise greater caution and awareness when driving in their home compound, especially parents or guardians with young children, and not to leave children outside the house without supervision to prevent unwanted incidents from happening,” he said. — Bernama

