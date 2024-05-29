KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Jeram assemblyman Datuk Harrison Hassan today called for the Selangor government to cancel the contract for the Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) pilot project awarded to a company linked to the husband of Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member said that the tender needs to be conducted afresh, in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's practice of no direct negotiations for any government procurement.

“In order to demand a clean administration, with integrity and free from conflicts of interest, I call on the Selangor state government, especially Ng Sze Han who is also from the DAP party, to withdraw the decision to appoint Asia Mobility Technologies as the DRT service operator company under the initiative Selangor Mobiliti.

“I also urge that this tender be reopened fairly to all qualified service operating companies in line with the statement of Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim dated 9 January 2024 who asserted that the Malaysian government will no longer practise direct negotiations in any government procurement,” he said in a statement.

Harrison, a former Umno member, said awarding the project to Yeoh’s husband created the perception there was abuse of power and nepotism.

“I am also disappointed by the shallowness, dishonesty and naivety of those who defended the move on grounds that Hannah Yeoh’s Cabinet post had nothing to do with the decision by the state government,” he said.

There have been several calls to investigate Yeoh’s husband who co-founded Asia Mobiliti Technologies Sdn Bhd, one of two companies contracted to provide a DRT system in Selangor, for a potential conflict of interest.

Asia Mobiliti has rejected allegations of foul play in getting the contract, saying the claims are baseless and malicious.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has conducted preliminary investigations and found no signs of power abuse or conflict of interest involving Yeoh.

Its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki told the media yesterday that the decision to award the contract is up to the Selangor menteri besar and not Yeoh, who is no longer a state assemblyman.

He also added that further investigations can be conducted if there is any new lead to prove conflict of interest.

Anwar has also weighed in and said investigations can be conducted if the authorities see a need to do so, as the public deserves a proper explanation of the tender process.

The Selangor government announced the appointment of Asia Mobiliti and the second DRT provider, Badan Bas Coach Sdn Bhd, at a public forum organised by the Selangor state government with Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam and Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated on June 15, 2023.

The Selangor Mobiliti brand logo and zone announcement at the Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy Convention was later revealed on October 20, 2023.