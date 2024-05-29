SINGAPORE, May 29 — A 24-year-old Malaysian sub-contractor worker who was being treated at the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) became the second fatality of a gas inhalation incident at the Choa Chu Kang Waterworks (CCKWW) last week.

Singapore’s National Water Agency (PUB) spokesperson said the man, who was working for PUB’s contractor Stargroup Est., succumbed to his injuries at about 10pm on Tuesday while being warded at the ICU.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old Malaysian who was also involved in the incident has been moved out of the ICU on Tuesday and is in stable condition.

In the May 23 incident, three foreign sub-contractor workers were found to have collapsed due to the inhalation of hydrogen sulphide gas while draining sludge from one of the plant’s pulsator tanks, as part of tank cleaning work.

One worker was pronounced dead at the hospital on the same day, while two others were treated at the hospital’s ICU.

“PUB would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the worker. Together with our contractor, we are doing everything possible to support his family during this difficult period,” the spokesperson said in a statement, Wednesday.

PUB said it is cooperating fully with the Manpower Ministry’s investigation and is conducting a safety investigation of its own following the incident.

The spokesperson said as part of its safety timeout, PUB has been reviewing the agency’s safety protocols, especially those pertaining to work in confined spaces as well as reinforcing the importance of following procedures to ensure the safety of employees and contractor workers.

“We have been progressively lifting the safety timeout at worksites and plants where we are satisfied that the necessary and appropriate measures are in place,” the spokesperson said.

The CCKWW, located in the western part of Singapore, is the second largest waterworks in the country and has a treatment capacity of 80 million gallons per day. — Bernama