KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said today that the contract for Asia Mobility Technologies Sdn Bhd to provide a demand-responsive transit (DRT) system in the state was approved by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Azam said that based on the interim investigation, the MACC found no signs of power abuse or conflict of interest involving the Sports and Youth Minister Hannah Yeoh, whose husband is one of Asia Mobility’s co-founders.

“If a person is abusing his or her power then the person has to have some interest in that matter. But in this case, it is the Selangor menteri besar’s decision and not her decision [to award the contract],” Azam told a media engagement session here, referring to Yeoh.

“So this is not an offence. Could it be a moral offence? I don’t know, I’m not going to barge into that. MACC can’t be involved in that matter. If the politicians think there is a moral offence, it’s up to them. But I have to be clear about the facts.”

Advertisement

Azam also said that MACC has checked with the Companies Commission of Malaysia and other authorities over any potential conflict of interest.

“During the interim investigation, we checked online with SSM and other related agencies. We have the facilities, we have the network and channels to all these agencies in this country. Easy for us to check,” he said, using the Malay initials of the commission.

He also added that Yeoh holds no shares in the company.

Advertisement

“So what do you want me to do? You want us to call Yeoh, her husband and the company and record their statements? Is this what you want? If this is what you want, will it be fair to them?

“Are you now saying her husband can’t do any business and only take care of the children at home?” he asked.

Azam said that prolonging the investigation despite there being no offence committed would only hurt the company and the public as the project was meant for the Selangor public.

However, he assured the public that MACC will investigate further if there is any new lead over the matter.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the public deserves a proper explanation of the tender process after nepotism claims concerning the award of a Selangor government contract to a company linked to a minister’s husband.

There have been calls to investigate Yeoh’s husband whose company Asia Mobiliti was awarded a contract to provide a DRT system in Selangor for a potential conflict of interest.

The company in question dismissed the allegation yesterday, calling it baseless and malicious.

Asia Mobiliti said it was one of two companies appointed to deploy a DRT system in Selangor to avoid a monopoly, because only both of them can provide the highly specialised service to date.

One of Asia Mobiliti’s founders is married to Yeoh who was a former member of the Selangor legislative assembly and a member of the DAP, a leading component of the coalition governing the state.

The Selangor government announced the appointment of Asia Mobiliti and the second DRT provider, Badan Bas Coach Sdn Bhd, at a public forum organised by the Selangor state government with Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam and Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated on June 15, 2023.

The Selangor Mobiliti brand logo and zone announcement at the Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy Convention was later revealed on October 20, 2023.