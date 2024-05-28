KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — A total of RM120,000 has been allocated for the repair of the roof of Putra Ria Apartments here, which was damaged in a storm on Saturday.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said he would also discuss with Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh, to expedite the repair work.

“We estimate that the repair work for both blocks will cost at least RM120,000, and I will discuss with the mayor this evening to expedite the repair work.

“I hope the work can begin as soon as possible. If possible, we want to start tomorrow, but I need to have a little discussion with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for coordination in terms of the utilisation of the allocation,” he said after handing out contributions to residents affected by the incident.

Additionally, Fahmi mentioned that the apartment management has been asked to inspect all roof structures in the three apartment blocks so that comprehensive action can be taken if there are any risks to the residents.

The storm hit the apartment at about 5pm causing extensive damage to eight units, particularly the roof as well as five motorcycles and three cars in the parking lot. — Bernama

