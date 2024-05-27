SHANGHAI, May 27 — Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin confirmed that eight of the 16 Malaysian passengers on Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321 have returned home, as of today.

He said a passenger who was injured in the incident of extreme air turbulence has been released from the hospital and is awaiting to travel back home soon.

“Seven more Malaysians, treated at Srinakarin Samitivej Hospital and Sukhumvit Samitivej Hospital have been transferred to regular wards and they are in a stable condition.

“Another Malaysian who is also the crew of SQ321 SIA, affected in the incident will fly to Singapore today,” he said at a press conference here today.

Mohamad said the Foreign Ministry through the Malaysian Diplomatic Missions (Malawakil) in Bangkok will continue to monitor the matter and is trying to help all the victims involved, especially to facilitate on matters of returning home.

Earlier, it was reported that SIA flight SQ321 carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew was on a flight from London to Singapore when it experienced extreme air turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin at an altitude of 11,277.6 metres, about 10 hours after takeoff, on May 21.

The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the Boeing 777-300ER to Bangkok and landed at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, at 3.45pm local time.

In the incident, one passenger died and many were injured.

In another development, Mohamad said the ministry has not received any feedback regarding pilgrims from Malaysia being ordered to leave Mecca, Saudi Arabia as they did not have complete documents or Haj visas.

“Representatives in Riyadh and Jeddah are cooperating with related agencies, especially the Pilgrims Fund Board. We are always ready to provide consular assistance to facilitate the movement of Malaysian pilgrims, should any unforeseen circumstances occur,” he said. — Bernama