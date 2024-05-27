GEORGE TOWN, May 27 — Penang State Legislative Assembly Opposition Leader Muhammad Fauzi Yusof has proposed that a Special Committee be set up under the state Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to discuss internal issues on Islamic religious affairs in the state.

He said the setting up of the Special Committee was crucial considering the sensitivities in addressing issues related to Malay and Islamic affairs.

“The mechanism for appointing this special committee is through the PAC Standing Committee meeting.

“The appointment of members of this Special Committee should be proposed and approved by the permanent members of the PAC committee,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks to the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak’s speech in the state assembly sitting today.

According to Muhammad Fauzi, the main function of the Special Committee will be to audit institutions related to Muslims, such as the Penang State Islamic Religious Council, the institutions of Zakat, Baitul Mal and mosques.

Muhammad Fauzi (PN-Sungai Dua) said that practically, internal issues related to the affairs of Muslims should be discussed and dealt with by Muslims themselves. — Bernama

