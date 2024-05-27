KOTA KINABALU, May 27 — The new Sabah PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman, Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, says he accepted the appointment as a ‘taklif’ or responsibility, rather than a ’tashrif’ or privilege.

The deputy minister of higher education also said that the change in leadership at the state level reflected the party’s values that consistently upheld democratic practices while respecting and honouring local wisdom.

“Now is the time for PKR Sabah to focus on championing the rights of the people of Sabah within the framework of Malaysia MADANI, which is in line with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“I call on the party leadership throughout Sabah to close ranks and unite under the leadership of the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) to uplift the dignity of the people and our beloved nation,” he said in a statement last night.

PKR Information chief Fahmi Fadzil in a statement last night announced the appointment of Mustapha, while Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam, who previously held the position, was among those appointed as new members of the PKR Central Leadership Council.

Meanwhile, Mustapha said that PKR Sabah would continue to commit to ensuring political stability in Sabah until the State Legislative Assembly is dissolved.

He said that a special PKR Sabah convention and programmes to strengthen the party machinery would be held soon in preparation for the next state election. — Bernama

