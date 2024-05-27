LABUAN, May 27 — The Department of Federal Territories will focus on resolving the prolonged IMM13 issues on this duty-free island and the dumping of foreign immigrants in Kuala Lumpur.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said these issues were discussed during the Federal Territories State Security Working Committee Meeting No.1/2024 in Kuala Lumpur today, marking the first such meeting since 2020.

“The meeting primarily focused on various security and public order issues, including IMM13 in Labuan and the dumping of foreign immigrants,” she said in a statement tonight.

The IMM13 is a document issued to Filipino citizens with refugee status in Sabah and Labuan.

Advertisement

Dr Zaliha also highlighted the issue of illegal settlements by Rohingya people in Bandar Baru Sentul, which has gone viral on social media and assured this matter would be addressed immediately.

Dr Zaliha also announced the establishment of a special unit, the KL Strike Force, which would operate in an integrated manner with the involvement of the Royal Malaysian Police, Immigration Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

She said the unit would tackle security issues, including those involving street traders, hawkers, small traders, beggars, homeless people, and other current matters threatening public safety and order in the Federal Territory.

Advertisement

“This concerted enforcement will commence immediately in hotspot areas, including swift action on viral posts on social media,” Dr Zaliha said. — Bernama