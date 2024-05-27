JOHOR BARU, May 27 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof made a surprise visit to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building before dawn today.

Fadillah, who is also the chairman for the Special Committee to Address Congestion at the Johor Causeway, dropped in unannounced at the complex at 4.15am.

“I conducted this surprise visit to see for myself the process of inbound and outbound travel involving travellers from two countries, namely Malaysia and Singapore.

“As soon as I arrived at BSI, I inspected the concourse that housed the shops and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd station before walking down the footpath exit to Singapore.

“I then went to the autogate passport section, immigration, the customs scanner system, the motorcycle section that uses the MBike system and for the buses,” he posted on his Instagram account.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (in brown shirt) inspecting the immigration counters at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex in Johor Baru May 27, 2024. — Picture courtesy of the Home Ministry

Fadillah shared several photos that showed him there being accompanied by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Fadillah said he also met with commuters and saw the bus route and snapped his own pictures with his mobile phone.

The deputy prime minister said his findings will be shared with a Special Committee to Address Congestion at the Johor Causeway for a guide.



