PUTRAJAYA, May 26 — Police have classified the case involving a woman found dead at her home at Pangsapuri Siantan Taman Putra Perdana near here today as sudden death.

Sepang district deputy police chief Supt G. Shan Gopal said the 46-year-old woman is believed to live alone, adding that further investigation revealed that her neighbours had not seen the woman for about two weeks and attempts to contact her had failed.

“Investigations at the scene also did not find any criminal elements. The possibility is that her death was caused by chronic illness,” he said in a statement today.

Shan Gopal said the post-mortem process will be conducted tomorrow (May 27).

He advised the public to refrain from speculating and spreading false news regarding the incident. — Bernama

