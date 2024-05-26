KUALA TERENGGANU, May 26 — The Terengganu Customs Department (JKDM) seized 147 units of micro-mobility vehicles worth RM708,082.60, including tax, after raiding two premises here on May 23.

JKDM director Mohd Nadzri Ariffin said the raids were carried out on suspicion that the premises were in possession of prohibited goods, especially micro-mobility vehicles like moped bike, electrical bicycles and electrically powered personal mobility device (PMD).

“Initial investigations revealed that the documents produced by the premises for the purchase and import of the products had suspicious elements to believe that these goods were smuggled into the country,” he told reporters, here today.

He added that during the raid at the first location, 130 units worth RM346,200 with an unpaid tax value of RM252,726 was seized while during the second raid, 17 units of vehicles worth RM64,088 and unpaid tax valued at RM45,068 were seized.

Mohd Nadzri said the syndicate does not bring in the vehicles but brought the vehicle parts and components separately from China through Port Klang and later fixed the parts to form the vehicle units at their warehouse before distributing to all parts of the country.

The syndicate is believed to have falsely declared the products imported and produced permits that were used for previous shipments, including documents used in 2021 to convince their clients. The import of electrical vehicles must get the approval of SIRIM and the Ministry of Transport because such vehicles are used on the road. However, electrical bicycles have not been approved for roads in the country,” he said.

Mohd Nadzri added that the owers of both premises, aged 39 and 37, were also detained to assist investigations and later released on Customs’ bail. — Bernama