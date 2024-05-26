KOTA BARU, May 26 — The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) will refer to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) over the action of two women who were captured in a video stepping over a grave at a Muslim cemetery yesterday.

Its deputy minister, Dr Zulkifli Hasan, said the matter needed to be referred to the religious body because it involves Islamic law and also to resolve the misunderstanding among the public.

“If the public refers to religious authorities before taking any action involving religious sensitivity, the department will immediately give advice and guide them to avoid undesirable incidents.

“Content creators are also reminded to uphold religious harmony to ensure that the content uploaded on social media platforms are based on authentic sources and practises allowed by Islam,” he told reporters after the dialogue session with Kelantan’s federal public servants at the Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama), here today.

A 37-second video went viral on social media yesterday, showing the action of the two women, sparking anger among netizens who deemed their behaviour outrageous and disrespectful. — Bernama

