SIBU, May 26 — Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian urged Sarawakians to remain united in the efforts to build Sarawak.

He said the state government is now actively developing the state towards achieving developed state status by 2030.

“We are moving towards the development of the nation. Sarawak is actively developing new local talents.

“Our Premier has announced a free education initiative for higher education institutions belonging to Sarawak for this purpose,” he said when officiating a pre-Gawai luncheon organised by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Bukit Assek service centre here today.

Dr Sim emphasised that every Sarawakian is an asset who can contribute to the state by playing their respective roles and helping in the development of the nation.

“So, continue your good work in the development of the state so we can achieve an advanced Sarawak by 2030,” he said.

Earlier, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said in his speech that he was determined to continue fighting for the welfare of his constituents.

“This is by improving the infrastructure and ensuring all residents live in a safe and comfortable place,” he said.

He added that GPS is a government which focuses on the development of the people.

“We will continue to develop this area for the well-being of everyone. This development effort will not stop here and we will ensure every individual here feels the benefits,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon, a political secretary to Sarawak Premier, William Anut and Sibu Municipal Council (MPS) chairman Clarence Ting. — The Borneo Post