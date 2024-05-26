KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged all ministries to schedule periodic visits to the Post-Normal Era Madani Exhibition at Berjaya Times Square here.

He said universities, schools, private companies, parents, and their children are also encouraged to do the same because the exhibition is unique, meticulously dissecting the issues faced by society due to the impact of social media and developments in environments such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology.

“This seems to reach out and explore new thought discoveries, challenging the mind to think and place humanitarian values to save the nation and country,” he told a press conference after visiting the exhibition.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said this is the first time such an exhibition has been held in the Asian region, and therefore, it should be utilised to learn the critical elements being highlighted.

At the same time, he hopes the Ministry of Communications will support the exhibition by promoting it to the public.

Entry to the exhibition, which runs from today until Nov 10, is free.

It is a collaboration between the Prime Minister and Centre for Postnormal Policy and Futures Studies (CPPFS), with Berjaya Times Square as the sponsor and organiser.

It features works by six local artists highlighting the main pillars of the Madani concept, namely Sustainability, Compassion, Respect, Creativity, Well-being and Confidence.

Among the participating artists is sculptor Liu Cheng Hua, who showcases ‘Golden Shafts’, a type of gold mining equipment made from locally sourced bamboo widely used in Raub, Pahang, in 2014.

Also exhibited are artworks titled ‘Human Needs Human’, ‘Panorama’ and ‘Aku Bukan Pendatang’ by Stephen Menon, a painter and printmaker known for his innovative techniques and thought-provoking works. — Bernama