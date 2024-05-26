KANGAR, May 26 — A total of 86.99 million trees, comprising 1,823 species, have been planted nationwide since the launch of the 100 Million Trees Planting Campaign in 2021.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministy (NRES) secretary-general, Datuk Ching Thoo Kim, said his ministry consistently supports and encourages any interested parties in realising the Greening Malaysia Agenda through the campaign, in line with efforts to instil awareness and a love for the natural resources heritage in the country.

“Perlis is also actively involved in the success of this campaign. I have been informed that to date, Perlis has successfully recorded the planting of nearly one million trees (as of May 14, a total of 940,421 trees planted), which is a very commendable achievement,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the Nakawan Rainforest Festival in conjunction with the Perlis State-level International Day of Forests celebration for the year 2024 at Dataran Pejabat Hutan Daerah Perlis Selatan, Sungai Batu Pahat Ecotourism Area, here today.

The festival was officiated by the Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who was accompanied by Raja Puan Muda Perlis TuankuLailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil. Also present was Perlis Menteri Besar, Mohd Shukri Ramli.

Ching Thoo added that Malaysia remains committed to preserving and rehabilitating forested areas throughout the country and is committed to maintaining at least 50 per cent of the nation’s land area covered by trees and forested areas, in line with the country’s commitment during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1992.

“At present, the country’s forested area covers 18 million hectares or 54.58 per cent of the nation’s land area. At the federal level, the Government has updated and introduced the National Biological Diversity Policy 2022-2030 and the Malaysian Forestry Policy to strengthen efforts in forest conservation and biodiversity conservation in the states.

“In addition, the Fourth National Physical Plan (RFN) also targets a total of 50 per cent forested areas in Peninsular Malaysia by the year 2040,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the National Forestry Act (Amendment) 2022 was gazetted on September 20, 2022, at the federal level, and to date, Perlis is the first and only state to have fully adopted all proposed amendments to the legislation.

“Congratulations to the Perlis State Forestry Department and the Perlis State Government for taking responsibility and acting promptly in the adoption of the National Forestry Act (Amendment) 2022 at the state level,” he said.

In addition, he said financial incentives for biodiversity and forest conservation (Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation — EFT) have been increased to RM200 million this year from RM150 million in 2023 to assist state governments in rehabilitating and establishing protected areas.

For Perlis, since 2019, the state has received EFT allocations totalling RM16.99 million (2019 to 2024). — Bernama