KOTA KINABALU, May 26 — Firefighters have been fighting the blaze involving 300 acres of land in Beluran for the tenth day since May 17.

According to Beluran Fire and Rescue Station chief Edoen Macheal, they have managed to extinguish fires at 63 out of 150 acres of affected land.

He said the tenth day of this operation today, involving more than 20 personnel, had commenced at 8.10am to control fires from spreading to another area.

“A Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Air Unit arrived at the location in the afternoon to provide support and carried out four rounds of water bombing.

“The team managed to put out fires at three acres of affected land today (May 26) before postponing the operation at 5.30pm.

“Information will be updated from time to time,” he said in a statement. — The Borneo Post

